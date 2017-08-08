'Safety Town' for kindergarteners coming to Monroeville
Updated 2 hours ago
Monroeville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a weeklong day camp called “Safety Town” for incoming kindergarteners next week.
The program will be held daily at the Monroeville Public Library in the community room starting Monday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and ending on Friday, when there will be a graduation ceremony for parents and their children.
Program and Special Events Director JoAnne Morris said the Safety Town program addresses issues for children like crossing the street, understanding street signs and traffic lights, school bus safety and drug dangers. Guest speakers will lead activities on the varied topics each day.
“It's just a great program,” Morris said. “And it's not just for our kids, but for the parents, too.”
All children entering kindergarten can attend he program for a registration fee of $55. For more information, call 412-856-1006.
