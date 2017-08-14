Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Changes await pupils, educators in Gateway School District
Dillon Carr | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Here are some of the new things Gateway School District's teachers and 3,276 students will find when they return to classes Aug. 24:

• Five new teachers have been hired and all that were furloughed have been called back to work.

• The school board entered into a $1 million lease agreement with Apple for 370 MacBook Pros for teachers, 700 iPad tablet computers for Moss Side Middle School students, and related equipment.

• A new phone system was installed in all school buildings.

• The outside of Cleveland Steward Jr. Elementary was painted.

• A roof was put on Ramsey Elementary, along with work on the heating, ventilation, air conditioning system and other building improvements.

• A roof was put on Evergreen Elementary, an air conditioner was installed in its all-purpose room, the outside of the building was painted and a playground was put in.

• University Park Elementary got an air conditioner for its all-purpose room..

• At Gateway High School, a security station was updated, a special education training center was built, the sports complex floor was resurfaced, the swimming pool complex was repainted, windows were replaced, and a press box was replaced at the football stadium.

• Exterior lights at all buildings were replaced with LED fixtures.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

