Changes await pupils, educators in Gateway School District

Here are some of the new things Gateway School District's teachers and 3,276 students will find when they return to classes Aug. 24:

• Five new teachers have been hired and all that were furloughed have been called back to work.

• The school board entered into a $1 million lease agreement with Apple for 370 MacBook Pros for teachers, 700 iPad tablet computers for Moss Side Middle School students, and related equipment.

• A new phone system was installed in all school buildings.

• The outside of Cleveland Steward Jr. Elementary was painted.

• A roof was put on Ramsey Elementary, along with work on the heating, ventilation, air conditioning system and other building improvements.

• A roof was put on Evergreen Elementary, an air conditioner was installed in its all-purpose room, the outside of the building was painted and a playground was put in.

• University Park Elementary got an air conditioner for its all-purpose room..

• At Gateway High School, a security station was updated, a special education training center was built, the sports complex floor was resurfaced, the swimming pool complex was repainted, windows were replaced, and a press box was replaced at the football stadium.

• Exterior lights at all buildings were replaced with LED fixtures.

