Monroeville Jazz Festival enters 15th year

Performers: Funky Fly Project, a quartet of teens from Pittsburgh with a “sound well beyond their age;” Etta Cox, a Pittsburgh-native, award-winning vocalist; and Tony DeSare, a pianist and vocalist with a national following.

As the Monroeville Jazz Festival enters its 15th year, its founder said it has lived at least 14 years longer than he thought it would.

“Do I play an instrument? No. Do I sing? No,” festival founder and President Chuck Summerville said. “When I started this thing, I never envisioned it would go this long. I'm not in the entertainment business. I'm a software seller.”

So why found a jazz festival?

It all started when Summerville, as a young Air Force cadet in England, was introduced to jazz through a listening group hosted by the base's library. But his interest really took off when he watched legendary jazz musician Dave Brubeck perform “Take Five” at the London Palladium in the late 1950s.

“That's when I became a follower and listener of his music,” Summerville said.

With jazz in his wheelhouse, Summerville in 1999 found himself needing to raise money for a pipe organ at his church in Monroeville. St. Bernadette Catholic Church was about $10,000 short of its fundraising goal when Summerville stepped in to organize on a ticketed jazz event that brought in enough money to buy the organ.

A couple years later he held another successful jazz program at the church featuring Duquesne University professor and musician Joe Negri.

“The church was packed. We had 2,000 people that night. That's when I thought, ‘maybe it's a good idea to start a festival,'” he said.

After that, he formed a nonprofit and held the first jazz festival. It was a failure.

“We planned a three-day event with paid tickets. But we didn't have money for publicity. We had 40 people attend, so that didn't work,” Summerville said.

He went a different route in 2003, staging the event outdoors and making it free to get in. The plan was to try and cover expenses with corporate sponsors. It worked.

“We pulled it off – and it's been successful ever since,” he said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer.