Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Monroeville Jazz Festival enters 15th year
Dillon Carr | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Jazz enthusiasts on blankets or in lawn chairs enjoy the Monroeville Jazz Festival in 2015.

Updated 20 minutes ago

As the Monroeville Jazz Festival enters its 15th year, its founder said it has lived at least 14 years longer than he thought it would.

“Do I play an instrument? No. Do I sing? No,” festival founder and President Chuck Summerville said. “When I started this thing, I never envisioned it would go this long. I'm not in the entertainment business. I'm a software seller.”

So why found a jazz festival?

It all started when Summerville, as a young Air Force cadet in England, was introduced to jazz through a listening group hosted by the base's library. But his interest really took off when he watched legendary jazz musician Dave Brubeck perform “Take Five” at the London Palladium in the late 1950s.

“That's when I became a follower and listener of his music,” Summerville said.

With jazz in his wheelhouse, Summerville in 1999 found himself needing to raise money for a pipe organ at his church in Monroeville. St. Bernadette Catholic Church was about $10,000 short of its fundraising goal when Summerville stepped in to organize on a ticketed jazz event that brought in enough money to buy the organ.

A couple years later he held another successful jazz program at the church featuring Duquesne University professor and musician Joe Negri.

“The church was packed. We had 2,000 people that night. That's when I thought, ‘maybe it's a good idea to start a festival,'” he said.

After that, he formed a nonprofit and held the first jazz festival. It was a failure.

“We planned a three-day event with paid tickets. But we didn't have money for publicity. We had 40 people attend, so that didn't work,” Summerville said.

He went a different route in 2003, staging the event outdoors and making it free to get in. The plan was to try and cover expenses with corporate sponsors. It worked.

“We pulled it off – and it's been successful ever since,” he said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.