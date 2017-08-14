Monroeville court cases heard
Monroeville District Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.
Held for court
• Carla Lynn Boyd, 46, of Monroeville on charges of robbery and theft by unlawful taking. Charges filed June 28.
• Ryan Schultz, 41, of Munhall on a charge of unsworn falsification to authorities. The charge was filed May 21.
• Seth Michael Levadnuk, 38, of Plum on charges of materially false written statement and statement under penalty. Charges filed May 31.
• Jonathan Lee Byers, 32, of Monroeville on charges of simple assault and harassment. Charges filed July 27.
Waived preliminary hearing
• Kenneth Compton, 35, of Monroeville on a charge of simple assault. The charge was filed July 22.
• Raymond Eugene Myers III, 26, of Irwin on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges filed July 28.