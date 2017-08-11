Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Letter to editor: Monroeville needs more control over fracking

Tribune-Review | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 1:30 p.m.

Updated 38 minutes ago

To the editor:

Seismic testing is coming to Monroeville. Council at the August meeting introduced an ordinance to control seismic testing in Monroeville. It is a good start, but it did not go far enough.

There should have been an order to limit fracking wells in Monroeville. Fracking wells should only be able to be put into areas that are zoned “industrial.” This way, Monroeville retains some power over fracking wells.

Mayor Greg Erosenko and council should direct legal counsel Robert Wratcher to add a clause to the ordinance stating “that fracking wells can only be put in areas that are zoned industrial.” This way the residential areas would be protected.

Keith Mangini, the president of Huntley & Huntley, which is a company set to do seismic testing in the region, said he would not frack in Monroeville. But he not bound to keep that promise. He could one day change his mind.

Monroeville residents need protection against fracking.

Teresa Wright

Monroeville

