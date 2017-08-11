Thefts dominate recent Monroeville police activity
Updated 57 minutes ago
The Monroeville Police Department responded to these complaints:
Assault
• 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard, Aug. 5.
Burglary
• 1200 block of Old Concord Drive, Aug. 9.
Drug activity
• 4100 block of Ivanhoe Drive, Aug. 3.
• 4700 block of William Penn Highway, Aug. 9.
Hit and run
• 2500 block of Mosside Boulevard, Aug. 4.
• 4400 block of Broadway Boulevard, 4000 block of William Penn Highway and at Old Frankstown Road and Golden Mile Highway, Aug. 9.
Theft
• 1100 block of Fox Hill Drive, Aug. 3.
• 300 block of Old Haymaker Road and 4100 block of William Penn Highway, Aug. 4.
• 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard, 3700 block of William Penn Highway and 400 block of Mall Circle Drive, Aug. 5.
• 4000 block of Monroeville Boulevard, Aug. 6.
• 400 block of Mall Circle Drive and 4300 block of Northern Pike, Aug. 7.
• 100 block of Cedar Ridge, Aug. 8.
• 1700 block of Old Abers Creek Road, Aug. 9.
• 2100 block of Mosside Boulevard, Aug. 10.
Vandalism
• 200 block of Mall Circle Boulevard, Aug. 6.
• 1000 block of Eagles Nest Lane, Aug. 9.