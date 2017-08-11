Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Thefts dominate recent Monroeville police activity

Mike Divittorio | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 4:39 p.m.

Updated 57 minutes ago

The Monroeville Police Department responded to these complaints:

Assault

• 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard, Aug. 5.

Burglary

• 1200 block of Old Concord Drive, Aug. 9.

Drug activity

• 4100 block of Ivanhoe Drive, Aug. 3.

• 4700 block of William Penn Highway, Aug. 9.

Hit and run

• 2500 block of Mosside Boulevard, Aug. 4.

• 4400 block of Broadway Boulevard, 4000 block of William Penn Highway and at Old Frankstown Road and Golden Mile Highway, Aug. 9.

Theft

• 1100 block of Fox Hill Drive, Aug. 3.

• 300 block of Old Haymaker Road and 4100 block of William Penn Highway, Aug. 4.

• 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard, 3700 block of William Penn Highway and 400 block of Mall Circle Drive, Aug. 5.

• 4000 block of Monroeville Boulevard, Aug. 6.

• 400 block of Mall Circle Drive and 4300 block of Northern Pike, Aug. 7.

• 100 block of Cedar Ridge, Aug. 8.

• 1700 block of Old Abers Creek Road, Aug. 9.

• 2100 block of Mosside Boulevard, Aug. 10.

Vandalism

• 200 block of Mall Circle Boulevard, Aug. 6.

• 1000 block of Eagles Nest Lane, Aug. 9.

