Letter to the editor: Forbes Hospital a leader in Monroeville

To the editor:

This is in response to the Aug. 10 story — “UPMC has edge east of Pittsburgh” — about health care in Monroeville.

I felt it was important to set the record straight about Forbes Hospital and its continuing role as not only the leading provider of advanced health care services in the eastern suburbs, but the region's top employer of health care professionals as well. Over the past 10 years, we have invested significantly in our hospital to ensure that it meets

the comprehensive health care needs of the community, providing access to highly specialized care that patients would otherwise have to leave the community to receive.

As Monroeville's only full-service hospital, Forbes alone provides exclusive, close-to-home access to such essential programs as obstetrics care, cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, trauma care, and many other advanced specialties. What's more, we have experienced tremendous growth over the past five years in the number of patients who are calling on Forbes for their health and wellness needs. Forbes, in fact, is caring for more patients today than it did before a competing hospital opened down the street, and by almost every measure we remain the community's busiest and most preferred health care provider.

Our continuing success is a direct result of the commitment we have made to providing our neighbors and friends in the eastern suburbs with the high quality, compassionate care they deserve, right in their backyard. At Forbes, our focus is never on what the competition is doing, but on what we can do to further improve the health and well-being of our patients and our community – just as it's been since the day this hospital opened nearly four decades ago.

Dr. Mark A. Rubino, president

Forbes Hospital, Monroeville