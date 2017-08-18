Residents urge Gateway board to hire full-time equity director

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Parents, teachers and other Monroeville residents are unhappy with the Gateway school board's decision to launch an achievement gap program without a full-time equity director.

The three-year pilot program at Evergreen and Cleveland Steward elementary schools includes a part-time equity coordinator with a $30,000 salary. The program will also have consultants, instructional coaching and tutoring. The board allocated $135,000 for the program.

A committee of administrators, teachers and several board members that worked to develop ways to bring black students' scores to levels achieved by their white peers had recommended hiring a full-time equity director. The director's job as outlined by the committee would be “to sustain the district's efforts to create a culture of support and improvement.”

Several Monroeville residents expressed frustration with the board's decision not to hire the full-time equity director. Epryl King, a teacher and member of the committee, pleaded with board members not to scrap the full-time director.

“I would kindly ask that you each reconsider that. And that you do put full emphasis in an equity director – one that's full time,” King said during a Tuesday board meeting.

Officials said they could not find a qualified person who wanted to do the job full time. The district received about 30 applications and interviewed six candidates, said school board member Mary Beth Cirucci. Multiple candidates were qualified, but the administration could not find a good fit, she said. Only one candidate expressed interest in working part time, she added.

“That doesn't mean it will never grow into full time,” Cirucci said. “The district is fully committed to the program and we're moving forward.”

No candidates have been offered the equity director job.

“I think that they really don't want to deal with issues of the achievement gap,” said Kenneth Huston, president of the Allegheny East chapter of the NAACP, who did not attend the school board meeting. We need help with this school board. Believe me, this is not over by a long shot.”

