Gateway hires firm to publish quarterly magazine highlighting students

The Gateway school board voted unanimously Tuesday night to hire a public relations firm to publish and distribute a quarterly magazine and annual district report.

The resolution that was passed limits spending to $25,000 a year for the publications that will be produced by Carnegie-based Krakoff Communications.

The magazine will be distributed to families in the district every nine weeks during the school year and once during the summer. The 16-page magazine will also be published on the district's website.

Superintendent Bill Short said he also wants to make the magazine available at businesses.

The magazine will highlight student awards and activities. The cost of the first issue will be around $7,900 and each subsequent publication will be roughly $6,700. Short said he has not decided whether the annual report will be eight or 12 pages, which would cost $2,700 or $3,400, respectively, according to a proposal prepared by Krakoff Communications.

The school district will likely pay for one issue of the magazine from the following year's budget to say under the $25,000 spending limit, according to Jeff Krakoff.

Krakoff Communications is affiliated with Stryker-Munley Group, a larger PR firm with offices in nine U.S. cities, including New York and the Silicon Valley. The agency also offers media relations, website and social media support, advertising and communications plans and currently works with three other districts in the area.

Board member Chad Stubenbort said during the meeting that he thinks the money going toward Krakoff could be spent more wisely.

“I agree we need PR, I agree that there are certain things that are lacking in the district,” Stubenbort said. “I just don't know if the mailer is the best option. I think everyone in the district understands how great the district is.”

He said he would rather see the district invest the money in signs that welcome drivers on main arteries in Monroeville. He also suggested placing a sign listing district achievements on the crosswalk connecting the high school with the sports complex.

Short said he had already thought of that.

“It'd be nice to have signage welcoming individuals into Monroeville — ‘Home of the Gateway School District,'” Short said, adding he is in talks with the municipality and hopes to have such a sign installed within the school year.

Short also plans to have a sign installed on the crosswalk that boasts the district's bronze and silver awards it received from U.S. News and World Reports rankings.

He said he hopes to have that done in two or three weeks, but he could not provide cost estimates for either project.

