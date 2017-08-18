Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steve Bannon leaves adviser role in Trump administration
Monroeville

Thefts lead list of Monroeville police calls this week

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 2:21 p.m.
Getty Images

Updated 54 minutes ago

Monroeville police responded to these complaints Aug. 11-16:

Burglary

• 5000 block of William Penn Highway, Aug. 14.

Disorderly conduct

• 200 block of Mall Circle Drive, Aug. 15.

Gun shots

• 1800 block of James Street, Aug. 16.

Hit and run

• 4300 block of Old William Penn Highway and 2600 block of Mosside Boulevard, Aug. 12.

• 100 block of Cambridge Square Drive, Aug. 15.

Sex offense

• 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard, Aug. 15.

Theft

• 100 block of Mall Circle Drive, 500 block of Mall Circle Drive and 2100 block of Mosside Boulevard, Aug. 10.

• 3600 block of William Penn Highway, Aug. 11.

• 4100 block of William Penn Highway, Aug. 12.

• 4700 block of William Penn Highway, Aug. 13.

• 2600 block of Stroschein Road and 4100 block of William Penn Highway, Aug. 15.

• Racquet Lane and 3900 block of Monroeville Boulevard, Aug. 16.

Vandalism

• 100 block of Mall Circle Drive, Aug. 12.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.