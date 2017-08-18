Thefts lead list of Monroeville police calls this week
Monroeville police responded to these complaints Aug. 11-16:
Burglary
• 5000 block of William Penn Highway, Aug. 14.
Disorderly conduct
• 200 block of Mall Circle Drive, Aug. 15.
Gun shots
• 1800 block of James Street, Aug. 16.
Hit and run
• 4300 block of Old William Penn Highway and 2600 block of Mosside Boulevard, Aug. 12.
• 100 block of Cambridge Square Drive, Aug. 15.
Sex offense
• 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard, Aug. 15.
Theft
• 100 block of Mall Circle Drive, 500 block of Mall Circle Drive and 2100 block of Mosside Boulevard, Aug. 10.
• 3600 block of William Penn Highway, Aug. 11.
• 4100 block of William Penn Highway, Aug. 12.
• 4700 block of William Penn Highway, Aug. 13.
• 2600 block of Stroschein Road and 4100 block of William Penn Highway, Aug. 15.
• Racquet Lane and 3900 block of Monroeville Boulevard, Aug. 16.
Vandalism
• 100 block of Mall Circle Drive, Aug. 12.