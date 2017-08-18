Cases held for court; preliminary hearings waived in Monroeville
Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.
Held for court
• Kerry James Andrew-McMahen, 30, of Everett, Washington, on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. State police filed the charges July 21.
• Michael Weleski, 42, of Pittsburgh on a charge of retail theft. The charge was filed May 21.
• Jonathan Woods, 37, of Irwin on two counts each of criminal use of a communication facility and possession of controlled substances, and four counts of possession with intent to deliver. Charges filed April 26.
Waived preliminary hearings
• Kristi Ferguson, 24, of Pitcairn on charges of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitcarin police filed the charges May 7.
• Chezeq Nethaniel Morgan, 23, of Monroeville on a charge of robbery. The charge was filed June 21.