Monroeville

Police charges filed this month in Monroeville

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 5:51 p.m.

Monroeville police filed the following charges earlier this month:

Assault

• Michael Edward Porado, 81, of Monroeville was charged with simple assault and harassment in connection with an Aug. 7 incident along the 1700 block of Mountain View Drive.

• David Crew-Harris, 44, of Monroeville was charged with simple assault, strangulation and harassment in connection with an Aug. 6 incident along the 3800 block of Northern Pike.

Drugs

• Cody Robert Russ, 20, of Plum was charged with possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness and providing false identification to law enforcement in connection with an Aug. 3 incident along the 4100 block of Ivanhoe Drive.

• Dana Nicole Pfund, 29, of New Kensington was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substances in connection with an Aug. 11 incident along the 300 block of Mall Circle Drive.

• Aaron John Martinkovich, 35, of New Kensington was charged with two counts each of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with an Aug. 11 incident along the 300 block of Mall Circle Drive.

DUI

• Maurilio Serrano, 50, of Monroeville was charged with driving under the influence, failure to drive on roadways with lanes for traffic and careless driving in connection with an Aug. 5 incident along the 200 block of Center Road.

• Antonio Christopher Leberi, 19, of Monroeville was charged with driving under the influence and operating a vehicle without general lighting requirements in connection with a June 18 incident at Fox Plan Road and William Penn Highway.

Guns

• Michael David Walton, 23, of Monroeville was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, receiving stolen property, defiant trespasser, driving with a suspended license, drivers required to be licensed and two counts of recklessly endangering another person in connection with an Aug. 16 incident along the 1800 block of James Street.

