Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Photo gallery: Eclipse awes crowd at Monroeville library

Lillian Dedomenic | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
Three-year-old Bennett Bench witnessed the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 2,1 when the Monroeville Public Library hosted a Solar Eclipse Party.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Three-year-old Bennett Bench witnessed the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 2,1 when the Monroeville Public Library hosted a Solar Eclipse Party.
Gateway High School senior Rose Buzzie gets a glimpse of the solar eclipse at the Monroeville Public Library, Monday, Aug. 21.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Gateway High School senior Rose Buzzie gets a glimpse of the solar eclipse at the Monroeville Public Library, Monday, Aug. 21.
These folks were among the hundreds who came to the Solar Eclipse Party at Monroeville Public Library on Monday, Aug. 21.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
These folks were among the hundreds who came to the Solar Eclipse Party at Monroeville Public Library on Monday, Aug. 21.
Andrew, 6, and his sister, Alexis Pawlowski, 3, caught the solar eclipse outside of the Monroeville Public Library, Monday, Aug. 21.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Andrew, 6, and his sister, Alexis Pawlowski, 3, caught the solar eclipse outside of the Monroeville Public Library, Monday, Aug. 21.
Ron Gazzo of Penn Hills called seeing the eclipse an 'amazing experience.'
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Ron Gazzo of Penn Hills called seeing the eclipse an 'amazing experience.'

Updated 2 hours ago

Hundreds came to the Monroeville Public Library on Monday for its Solar Eclipse Party.

The first eclipse since 1979 didn't disappoint. Ron Gazzo of Penn Hills called seeing the eclipse through special glasses given out by the library “an amazing experience.”

Lillian DeDomenic is a freelance photographer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.