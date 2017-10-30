Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Photo gallery: Halloween faces from Monroeville Community Park

Lillian Dedomenic | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 10:24 a.m.
It was more rain than shine for Halloween fun at Monroeville Community Park, but it didn't seem to dampen the spirits of the costumed characters that came for the Trail of Treats on Saturday, Oct. 28. The event was presented by the Department of Recreation and Parks. Addie Crane, 4, is shown here nice and dry under her purple umbrella.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Atreyu Ho, 4, waits for a Halloween cookie at Monroeville's Trail of Treats in the community park, Oct. 28.
Little bee Evey Barnes, 1, isn't quite sure what all the fuss is all about, but she's willing to go along with it during Halloween activities at Monroeville Community Park on Saturday.
Julius Clark, 7, came sporting his Whack-a-Mole outfit at Halloween activities in Monroeville Community Park, Saturday, Oct. 28.
Jacob Glover, 5, puts on a scary face during Halloween activities at Monroeville Community Park, Saturday, Oct. 28.
It was more rain than shine for Halloween fun at Monroeville Community Park, but it didn't seem to dampen the spirits of the costumed characters that came for the Trail of Treats on Saturday, Oct. 28. The event was presented by the Department of Recreation and Parks.

Lillian DeDomenic is a freelance photographer.

