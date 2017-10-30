Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Gators helping Gators: Gateway students raise $5,000 for Texas schools hit by hurricane

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 10:12 a.m.
Students display mock check they are sending to a school in Texas hurt by Hurricane Harvey.
Submitted
Gateway students raised $5,000 to help a school with a common mascot that was hit by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The money raised during the last two months by high school students was presented to officials at Gateway's last home football game recently. The money will go to Dickinson Independent School District in Houston. Call it Gators helping Gators.

“It's extremely rewarding for me to see our students organize service projects to raise money for fellow Gators in need,” said GHS Principal Adam Knaresborough. “Instilling community service and empathy in our students is a must to make the world a better place.”

Officials from Galveston County in Texas estimate 20,000 homes were flooded and around 40,000 people were displaced by Hurricane Harvey. Two of Dickinson's 11 buildings were damaged by floods, said Tammy Dowdy, the district's communications director. About 350 of the district's 1,600 employees were displaced from their homes and around 1,000 of 11,000 students' homes were damaged, she said.

Although it is difficult to quantify material loss from the hurricane to Dickinson schools, Dowdy said recovery will be a long process.

“Dickinson ISD students, employees and their families are on the road to recovery following the devastating flood water created by Hurricane Harvey,” Dowdy said in an email.

The district has received about $250,000 in donations, she said.

“We are overwhelmed and blessed at the support we have received,” Dowdy said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

