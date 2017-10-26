Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Drugs and thefts among charges dealt with in Monroeville court

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 5:06 p.m.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media

Updated 41 minutes ago

Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

HELD FOR COURT

• Paul Chaz Rucker, 33, of Penn Hills on a charge of theft of services. The charge was filed April 23.

• Kijuan Deshawn Sherwood Sr., 21, of Monroeville on charges of simple assault and endangering the welfare of children. Charges were filed Sept. 2.

WAIVED HEARINGS

• Matthew Matesic, 25, of Monroeville on charges of escape, flight to avoid apprehension, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, two counts of retail theft and two counts of resisting arrest. Charges were filed Oct. 8.

• Kijuan Sherwood, 23, of Monroeville on a charge of possession of marijuana. Allegheny County Sheriff's Office filed the charge Oct. 12.

• Kimberly Renee Henderson, 25, of Ruffs Dale on charges of retail theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy. Charges were filed July 28.

Henderson went before the judge on another case. She waived a hearing on charges of retail theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy. Charges were filed Aug. 11.

• Devon Lee Robinson, 29, of Pittsburgh on charges of possession of controlled substances, improper sunscreening, turning movements and required signals and two counts of possession with intent to deliver. Charges were filed Aug. 18.

• Nasir Roemar Howard, 18, of Monroeville on a charge of receiving stolen property. The charge was filed July 24.

