Former Monroeville deputy fire chief admitted into Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former Monroeville deputy fire chief charged with impersonating a police officer was admitted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program and will have to complete 75 hours of community service.

George Gerstacker, 47, appeared before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Edward J. Borkowski and was given ARD on Friday. Gerstacker must complete the community service program within nine months.

Successful completion of the ARD program means Gerstacker will have the crimes he was charged with expunged from his record.

His attorney, Owen Matthew Seman, did not return phone calls Friday.

Gerstacker's charges, which included official oppression, stem from a September 2016 incident in which he was accused of using red and blue emergency lights to pull over a motorcyclist on William Penn Highway for erratic driving.

He allegedly took the driver's information and told him to expect a “citation in the mail.” The motorcyclist later called police and said he wasn't sure the man was an officer and provided Gerstacker's license plate number.

Gerstacker was suspended from his position and has since left the fire department.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.