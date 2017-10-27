Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Former Monroeville deputy fire chief admitted into Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 4:45 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A former Monroeville deputy fire chief charged with impersonating a police officer was admitted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program and will have to complete 75 hours of community service.

George Gerstacker, 47, appeared before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Edward J. Borkowski and was given ARD on Friday. Gerstacker must complete the community service program within nine months.

Successful completion of the ARD program means Gerstacker will have the crimes he was charged with expunged from his record.

His attorney, Owen Matthew Seman, did not return phone calls Friday.

Gerstacker's charges, which included official oppression, stem from a September 2016 incident in which he was accused of using red and blue emergency lights to pull over a motorcyclist on William Penn Highway for erratic driving.

He allegedly took the driver's information and told him to expect a “citation in the mail.” The motorcyclist later called police and said he wasn't sure the man was an officer and provided Gerstacker's license plate number.

Gerstacker was suspended from his position and has since left the fire department.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.