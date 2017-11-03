Drugs and thefts among crimes addressed in Monroeville court

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police.

Held for court

• Daniel Tamas, 34, address not available, on charges of access devices used to obtain property or service, conspiracy and 14 counts of access device fraud. The charges were filed Nov. 13, 2016.

• Alyssa Bihary, 24, of Pittsburgh on charges of retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed Sept. 19.

• Brianna Frederick, 23, of Washington on charges of retail theft, corruption of minors and conspiracy. The charges were filed Sept. 28, 2014.

Waived hearings

• Richard Wade, 29, of Pittsburgh on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude officers, possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, careless driving, turning movements and required signals, disregard traffic lane, tampering with physical evidence and recklessly endangering another person. The charges were filed June 27.

• Sharon Margaret Lepore, 45, of Pittsburgh on a charge of retail theft. The charge was filed May 5.

• Cody Robert Russ, 20, of Plum on charges of possession of controlled substances, public drunkenness and providing false identification to law enforcement. The charges were filed Aug. 5.

• Kenneth Mosley Jr., 48, of Pittsburgh on a charge of retail theft. The charge was filed Sept. 25.

• Greggory James Young, 33, of Monroeville on charges of corruption of minors, two counts of indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.