Charges filed: Monroeville court receives new cases

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville police filed the following charges Oct. 20-27 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's office:

• Nadia Green, 38, of Pittsburgh with theft of leased property in connection with an incident at Avis Car Rental.

• Melissa Sullivan, 35, of Irwin with theft by deception and criminal conspiracy in connection with incidents in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.

• Christopher Elliott, 42, of Irwin with theft by deception and criminal conspiracy in connection with incidents at Miracle Mile.

• Samantha Bergamasco, 20, of Monroeville with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person in connection with an incident along the 1100 block of Fox Hill Drive.

• Arianna Delen Skiff, 18, of Monroeville with burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking in connection with an incident along the 2600 block of Washington Street.

• Gloria Evelyn Beggs, 43, of Murrysville with driving under the influence, driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving in connection with an incident at William Penn Highway and McClure Road.

• Derek Renske, 43, of Croton, Ohio, with simple assault and harassment in connection with an incident at the Hampton Inn.