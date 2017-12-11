Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Photo gallery: Gateway students stage play based on Scopes 'monkey trial'

Lillian Dedomenic | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
Vijay Cherupally plays defense attorney Henry Drummond, Paul Whealdon the accused Bertram Cates, and Livia Chase the radio announcer in a scene from Gateway High School's production of 'Inheit the Wind' last week.
Lillian Dedomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Daniel Wintersgil plays the mayor and Logan Jeung the prosecuting attorney Matthew Brady in an opening scene from the Gateway High School's production of 'Inheit the Wind' last week.
Lillian Dedomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Reporters, wittnesses, and towns people are portrayed by Gateway High School students in last week's production of 'Inherit the Wind' by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway High School students staged “Inherit the Wind” by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee in performances on Thursday and Saturday at the Robert A. Read Performing Arts Center at the Monroeville school.

The play takes place in 1925 and centers on the trial of a teacher arrested for teaching Darwin's theories. The production was directed by Larry Cervi and produced by James Hoeltje.

Lillian DeDomenic is a freelance photographer.

