Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Photo gallery: Choir rings in the holiday season at St. Bernadette Church

Lillian Dedomenic | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 11:33 a.m.
Caleb Onstead, 18, performs with the Ring Pittsburgh handbell choir at St. Bernadette Church in Monroeville, Dec. 10.
Lillian Dedomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Caleb Onstead, 18, performs with the Ring Pittsburgh handbell choir at St. Bernadette Church in Monroeville, Dec. 10.
Members of Ring Pittsburgh handbell choir perform at St. Bernadette Church in Monroeville, Dec. 10, under the direction of the group's founder and music director, Jim Rossetti.
Members of Ring Pittsburgh handbell choir perform at St. Bernadette Church in Monroeville, Dec. 10, under the direction of the group's founder and music director, Jim Rossetti.
Ring Pittsburgh handbell choir recruited audience member Jeremy Cartiff of Monroeville to perform with the group during its concert at St. Bernadette Church, Dec. 10.
Lillian Dedomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Ring Pittsburgh handbell choir recruited audience member Jeremy Cartiff of Monroeville to perform with the group during its concert at St. Bernadette Church, Dec. 10.

Updated 10 hours ago

They came from all around to hear the bells ring at St. Bernadette Parish in Monroeville on Sunday afternoon when the Ring Pittsburgh handbell choir presented a performance of Christmas and sacred music.

The ensemble is under the direction of Jim Rossetti, formerly of Monroeville, who is founder and music director of the group.

Lillian DeDomenic is a freelance photographer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.