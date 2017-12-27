Charges filed in Monroeville court, Dec. 14-20

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Cheyenne Sparrow, 27, of Monroeville with simple assault. The charge was filed Dec. 20 in connection with an incident along the 100 block of Kilbuck Drive.

• Joyce Jackson, 48, of Pittsburgh with retail theft and criminal conspiracy. Charges were filed Dec. 20 in connection with an incident along the 3600 block of William Penn Highway.

• Alexandra Grace McCarter, 24, of Murrysville with retail theft and public drunkenness. Charges were filed Dec. 20 in connection with an incident along the 5000 block of William Penn Highway.

• John Chris Robinson, 56, of Monroeville with accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and driving under the influence. Charges were filed Dec. 20 in connection with an incident at Mosside Boulevard and William Penn Highway.

• Brennan Brooks-Boyd, 23, of Monroeville with simple assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment and disorderly conduct. Charges were filed Dec. 20 in connection with an incident along the 2000 block of Haymaker Road.

• Brian Luchkiw, 31, of Monroeville with possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and careless driving. Charges were filed Dec. 20 in connection with an incident at Haymaker Road and Mosside Boulevard.

• Jasmine Marie Young, 27, of Pittsburgh with retail theft, criminal conspiracy and simple assault. Charges were filed Dec. 20 in connection with an incident along the 3600 block of William Penn Highway.

• Nicole Patricia Smith, 21, of Lower Burrell with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Charges were filed Dec. 20 in connection with an incident along the 4100 block of William Penn Highway.

• Lucardy Jean Francois, 25, of Pittsburgh with theft by deception. The charge was filed Dec. 20 in connection with an incident along the 100 block of Mall Circle Drive.

• Marquia Patricia Jackson, 26, of Verona with retail theft, criminal conspiracy and simple assault. Charges were filed Dec. 20 in connection with an incident along the 3600 block of William Penn Highway.