Monroeville seeking candidates to replace councilman who was elected mayor in November

Monroeville is going to need a replacement for Councilman Nicholas Gresock when after he is sworn in as mayor next week at the council reorganizational meeting.

Letters of intent and resumes to fill the Ward 2 seat will be accepted at the municipal office until Gresock becomes mayor at Tuesday's meeting. Candidates must have lived in Ward 2 for at least a year to be considered.

Council will have 45 days from the reorganizational meeting to appoint a replacement.

Municipal Manager Tim Little said an appointment is not expected at the meeting. Two resumes from candidates seeking appointment had been received as of Thursday, he added.

“There hasn't been any inkling about appointing anybody,” he said.

The appointed council member will serve through 2018. A primary election for candidates to fill the seat will take place in May. The candidate who wins the general election in November will serve out the final year of Gresock's term in 2019.

Gresock will replace Mayor Gregory Erosenko, who stepped down to run unopposed for a Ward 5 council seat in November.

Returning to office after re-election are Linda Gaydos, Thomas Wilson and Ronald Harvey.

The reorganizational meeting is 7 p.m. in council chambers of the municipal building at 2700 Monroeville Blvd.

