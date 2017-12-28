Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Monroeville police investigating crash on Route 22

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 5:33 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Two people were taken to separate hospitals with minor injuries sustained in a three-vehicle accident along Route 22 in Monroeville.

The crash occurred around 11:52 a.m. Thursday along the westbound lanes between the No. 1 Cochran dealership and the Parkway West ramp.

Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said a Subaru sedan driven by a 41-year-old woman from Delmont struck the back of an Enterprise box truck, causing it to strike another sedan.

The Subaru driver and a passenger were not injured. The driver of the truck, a 53-year-old man from Fairchance, was transported to Forbes Regional Hospital with a leg injury.

The driver of the other sedan, a 60-year-old Penn Hills woman, was taken to UPMC East for evaluation.

The incident remains under investigation. Traffic was reduced to one lane around the scene.

Emergency crews began leaving the area 1:10 p.m. All three vehicles were towed away.

