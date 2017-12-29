Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Five area gyms running New Year's Resolution specials

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
Fitness instructor Stephanie Verdecchia trains two clients, Joan Steighner, of Butler, (left) and Taylor Crede, of Penn Township, Butler County inside Verdecchia's gym, Studio Fit in Penn Township, Butler County on Friday Nov. 7, 2014.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Fitness instructor Stephanie Verdecchia trains two clients, Joan Steighner, of Butler, (left) and Taylor Crede, of Penn Township, Butler County inside Verdecchia's gym, Studio Fit in Penn Township, Butler County on Friday Nov. 7, 2014.

Updated 10 hours ago

Area gyms and fitness centers are gearing up for the New Year rush as people vow to get back in shape in 2018.

Some 132 million Americans made New Year's resolutions in 2017 – about 41 percent of the country's population, according to Statistic Brain, a survey-based research firm.

Of those resolutioners, about 27 percent promise themselves they will lose weight by eating healthier and by going to the gym regularly. But beware, New Year's resolutions success rates hover only around 9 percent and nearly half of those fail before February, Statistic Brain says.

Nevertheless, here are five gyms to get you started as you search for the right fit.

• Crunch, 4049 William Penn Highway, Monroeville: If you sign up Jan. 1-17, the gym's enrollment fee of $9, $19 or $99 will be waived. The annual fee of $49 still applies. Call 412-373-1072 or visit their website for more details.

• LA Fitness, 4100 William Penn Highway, Monroeville: New Year rates of $29.99 to last for a limited time. The deal waives contracts and annual dues and includes access to multiple locations in the region. There is still a one-time enrollment fee of $99. Call 412-357-1133 or visit their website for more details.

• Planet Fitness, any location: New members can sign up for $1 for either of its offers -- $10 per month or $21.99. The annual fee of $39 will be due March 1 for people who sign up during January. Call your local Planet Fitness for additional details or go to their website .

• Anytime Fitness, 5050 William Penn Highway, Murrysville: New members can sign up for $1 for their $35 per month membership and get one free training session. Call 724-387-1001 or visit their website for more.

• SHAPE Training, 655 Braddock Avenue, East Pittsburgh: Starting Jan. 1 and lasting through Feb. 15, any new member can sign up for $18 upfront and a lifetime membership for $25 per month. The regular monthly fee is $36. Call 412-406-6090 or visit their website .

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

