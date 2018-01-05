Gateway senior living with cancer determined to graduate

• Learning disabilities. Impaired thinking skills are common in children neurofibromoatosis, but are usually mild. Often there is a specific learning disability, such as problem with reading or mathematics. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder — ADHD — is also common.

• Tumor on the optic nerve (optic glioma). These tumors usually appear by age 3, rarely in late childhood and adolescence, and almost never in adults.

• Bone deformities. Abnormal bone growth and a deficiency in bone mineral density can cause bone deformities such as a curved spine or bowed lower leg.

• Soft bumps on or under the skin (neurofibromas). These benign tumors usually develop in or under the skin, but can also grow inside of the body. Sometimes, a growth will involve multiple nerves (plexiform neurofibroma).

• Tiny bumps on the iris of the eye (Lisch nodules). These harmless nodules can't easily be seen and don't affect vision.

• Freckling in the armpits or groin area. Freckling usually appears by ages 3 to 5. Freckles are smaller than cafe au lait spots and tend to occur in clusters in skin folds.

• Flat, light brown spots on the skin (cafe au lait spots). Having more than six cafe au lait spots is a strong indication of NF. They are usually present at birth or appear during the first years of life and then stabilize.

Alex Leisenring dreamed of a white Christmas and not a hospital visit.

Those are his words, the ones that label the Gateway High School senior's video log made on Christmas day from his bed at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UMPC. Only one of his dreams came true last year.

“Yep ... it's a white Christmas. First one since 2010,” he says on the recording as the camera takes a panoramic view of the city. “Pretty amazing view you get from the ninth floor.”

The 18-year-old talks with an upbeat spirit that belies the fact he suffers from a genetic disorder called neurofibromatois type 1 that has riddled his body with tumors — including a malignant cancer found a few months ago along his sciatic nerve in his pelvis.

“I may have cancer, but cancer doesn't have me,” he said at the start of the year after returning to his family's home in Monroeville. “If you've got family and friends who support you, it can all help you and you can get through it easily.”

‘Disturbing and elusive disease'

Strong family support comes easy to the Leisenring family. Alex's mother, Amy, and his brother, Kevin Jr., 21, both have the disorder in its most usual state: non-cancerous tumors and changes in skin pigmentation. Kevin, a 2015 Gateway graduate, also suffers from one of the disorder's more common offshoots: curvature of the spine, a condition called scoliosis. His father, Kevin Sr., and brother, Timmy, 20, don't have the disease.

The family said they hope to raise awareness about the rare disease by telling their story.

“It affects us all in different ways,” Amy said.

Sinikka Davis is a social worker who has known Alex and Kevin since they were diagnosed 20 years ago. She works at an neurofibromatosis clinic at Children's Hospital.

“It's a disturbing and elusive disease,” Davis said. “We can't say, ‘this is the course that NF runs and this is what to expect.' The vast majority of times people do live a long life and just have to deal with the consequences.”

For Alex, one of the consequences may be the loss of his left leg to cancer. His father said chemotherapy may help shrink the cancer enough for surgeons to safely remove it from the nerve, which would save his leg.

Alex had his first chemo treatments after Christmas and started a second round Jan 8. Details about the surgery still have to be worked out, but the family hopes it will take place at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Sitting in her living room, Amy Leisenring was quick to say that the family doesn't need financial help for Alex. She and her husband both work for a Homestead construction company.

“We're blessed to have things and family and friends,” said the mother. “That's all we need.”

Sights set on graduation

Despite learning difficulties and a slight speech impediment caused by the disease, as well as physical problems that force him to at times use a wheelchair and often keep him from attending school, Alex trudges on. He is a member of Gateway's Video Club and is in the multi-media program at Forbes Road Career and Technology Center. He hopes to walk with his classmates at graduation in May.

He is an inspiration for Gateway High School teacher Sarah Creamer.

“He's an excellent student,” Creamer said. “He always has a smile on his face, always ready to work. He has a diagnosis. It doesn't stop him from doing things. It taught me don't sweat the small stuff.”

Alex says one day he'd like to earn a living as a videographer. So he practices, publishing on YouTube under the moniker videokid703 (his followers are vidkids). There are the ones he says are “tough to make” — like one in December called “I have cancer” — in which he explains that he has a “pretty nasty” malignant tumor. Another shows his sense of humor when he pranks his mother by pretending to fall off a chair in the family's kitchen on April Fool's Day.

And there's the one from the room with a view at Children's Hospital on Christmas Day. The one where he pans the Pittsburgh skyline, seems genuinely excited about the snowfall, and says in his distinctly upbeat voice: “It kind of sucks to be here on Christmas, but at least I have my family.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.