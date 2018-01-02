Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Monroeville to offer indoor winter swimming classes

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
Sydney Mandella returns for the Gateway girls swim team for the 2014-15 season after competing in the 100 free and all three relays at WPIALs last year.
Lillian DeDomenic | For Trib Total Media
Updated 2 hours ago

The Monroeville Parks and Recreation Department will host six-week swimming classes starting Jan. 13 but the deadline to sign up is fast approaching.

“There is still room,” said Michelle Durbin, the department's secretary.

The courses, held every Saturday starting Jan. 13 at the Gateway High School's Sport Complex pool at, vary from age groups, skill level and specific activities.

The municipality's Learn-to-Swim program includes six different skill levels for swimmers above the age of six and costs $50. According to Monroeville's program description, the classes are designed to develop children's swimming and water safety skills.

There are additional classes for different age groups and specific activities. The cost for the following programs is $45 for Monroeville residents and $55 for non-residents. Depending on the class, start times begin at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

• Parent and Child Aquatics, ages 6 months-3 years: This program, which includes songs and games, helps develop swimming readiness with the objective of having fun and becoming comfortable in the water.

• Preschool Swim Instruction, ages 4-5: This level will introduce children to basic skills and “help them feel more comfortable in the water.” There are three different levels that correspond to the child's skill level.

• Adaptive Aquatics, ages 6 and over: This Learn-to-Swim “program is designed for special needs children” to give individuals an opportunity to experience the benefits of aquatics.

• Aquacise, ages 16 and over: This class will incorporate aerobic exercises in shallow and deep water. “Thirty minutes of water aerobics is equivalent to two hours of land aerobics,” said the department's program brochure.

• Recreational Family Swim: Family members can use the pool facility from 2 to 3:30 p.m. There is no registration required but fees range from $5 to $13 depending on the age of family members.

Reservations for a private pool party can also be made starting Feb. 5. Parties are held from 8 to 11 p.m. and prices start at $175.

To sign up for any class, fill out a “Program Registration Form” online or mail or fax it to the municipality at 2700 Monroeville Blvd. First-time registrants must fill out a “Household Information Form,” which is also found online .

For more details, call the department's main office at 412-856-1006.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

