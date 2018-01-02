Monroeville eatery Gia Visto teaching kids to cook

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Italian restaurant and Monroeville's Recreation and Parks department are teaming up to teach children how to be chefs.

In three separate classes priced at $50, children aged 7-12 will learn from a Gia Visto Restaurant chef how to make popular dishes from different regions around the world. A lunch is provided for each participant along with all the cooking supplies needed to prepare the dish. Classes will be at the restaurant, 4366 Old William Penn Highway, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• “Stuffed Shells” – shells will be stuffed with hearty greens, fruit salad on the side and caramel surprise cookies: Saturday, Jan. 20 at Gia Visto from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The deadline to register is Jan. 12.

• “Chinese New Year” – beef and broccoli with red peppers, vegetable fried noodles and coconut and rice cake: Saturday, Feb. 24. The deadline to register is Feb. 16.

• “Shepherd's Pie” – chicken paprika, Irish flag salad and Irish cream chocolate chip cheesecake: Saturday, March 24. The deadline to register is March 16.

For more information, call the municipality's recreation and parks department at 412-856-1006.

Dillon Carr is a Trbune-Review staff writer.