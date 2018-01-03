Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

New Monroeville mayor sworn in, former mayor made deputy mayor and council member

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
Monroeville Mayor Nick Gresock is sworn in by District Judge Jeffrey Herbst with the help from his family on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

Newly elected Mayor Nick Gresock replaced former mayor Gregory Erosenko Tuesday during the municipality's reorganizational meeting when he was sworn in by District Judge Jeffrey Herbst.

Erosenko stepped down from his 10-year tenure as mayor to run unopposed for a Ward 5 council seat in November. He was appointed unanimously by council as deputy mayor at the same meeting.

Gresock was all smiles as he took his seat in the mayor's chair.

“The only way to ‘thank you' is to work hard for Monroeville and I promise to do that,” Gresock said before pleading for help from residents and council members. “Together, collectively, we all bear the responsibility for how this town is and what direction we want this town to go in.”

Erosenko congratulated the other council members – Linda Gaydos, Ron Harvey and Tom Wilson – who were also sworn in Tuesday for second terms.

“We've certainly worked well together, all seven of us, and I hope that continues … let's get to work folks,” he said.

Gresock's mayoral position leaves a vacant Ward 2 council seat, which will be appointed by council in the next 45 days. The appointed council member will serve through 2018. A primary election for candidates to fill the seat will take place in May. The candidate who wins the general election in November will serve out the final year of Gresock's term in 2019.

Gresock said committee assignments will take place during council's first regular meeting, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 2700 Monroeville Blvd.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

