Monroeville

Two Monroeville residents seek vacant council seat

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
Sign outside Monroeville municipal building.
Two Monroeville residents have applied to fill a vacancy on the municipality's council.

Nick Gresock left his Ward 2 council seat vacant when he was sworn in as mayor Tuesday. Letters for intent and resumes were accepted at the municipality through close-of-business on Tuesday, Jan. 2. According to Manager Tim Little, three Monroeville residents expressed interest but one withdrew their request.

Mary Ann Lionelli submitted her letter of intent Oct. 10.

“I have been a lifelong resident of Monroeville and graduated from Gateway in 1982,” she wrote in the letter. Lionelli is a hairdresser who works at two Monroeville nursing homes.

“I would like the chance to give back to the community where I was raised and where we are raising our children,” Lionelli wrote.

Eric Poach submitted his letter of intent and resume to the municipality Dec. 16.

Poach said he moved to Monroeville in 1966 with his family but moved back in 1996 after a career overseas with the U.S. Public Service.

He is currently an Emergency Preparedness Training Coordinator for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

The appointment for the vacant seat will be made in the next 45 days. The appointed council member will serve through 2018. A primary election for candidates to fill the seat will take place in May. The candidate who wins the general election in November will serve out the final year of Gresock's term in 2019.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

