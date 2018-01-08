Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Photo gallery: Train show wows young and old at Monroeville Convention Center

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
Lucas Manns, 5, and his brother, Andrew, 2, watch as Thomas the Tank Engine goes around the track at a model train show at the Monroeville Convention Center, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Lillian DeDeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
The last of the model trains pulled out of the Monroeville Convention Center station and headed home Sunday evening, following a two-day exhibit presented by the World's Greatest Hobby on Tour. Operating railroads, displays, and hands-on exhbits highlighted the event. Brady Weiler, 2, of Monroeville looks far down the track for the approaching train at the event.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Future engineer R.J. Morris, 4, of Carnegie, runs his train around the track at a model train show at the Monroeville Convention Center, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Lillian Dedomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Joey Kopper, 3, of North Huntingdon concentrates on guiding his train around the busy track during the model train show at the Monroeville Convention Center, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Lillian Dedomenic | For the Tribune-Review
The last of the model trains pulled out of the Monroeville Convention Center station and headed home Sunday evening, following a two-day exhibit presented by the World's Greatest Hobby on Tour. Operating railroads, displays, and hands-on exhbits highlighted the event.
Lillian Dedomenic | For the Tribune-Review
The last of the model trains pulled out of the Monroeville Convention Center station and headed home Sunday evening, following a two-day exhibit presented by the World's Greatest Hobby on Tour.

