Charges filed in Monroeville court, Dec. 22-26

Monroeville police filed the following charges Dec. 22-26 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's office:

• Vanessa Rose Calabro, 30, no address given, with retail theft, criminal conspiracy, receiving stolen property, possessing instruments of a crime and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Dec. 25.

• Johanna McCall, 33, of McKeesport with retail theft, criminal conspiracy and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Dec. 25.

• Thomas Kyne, 37, of McKeesport with retail theft, criminal conspiracy and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Dec. 25.

• Korey Clever, 26, of Monroeville with simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Dec. 25.

• Christian Erik Ralph, 22, of Pittsburgh with receiving stolen property, persons not to possess firearms and carrying a firearm without a license. Charges were filed Dec. 26.

• Micaiah Rule, 18, of Pittsburgh with retail theft, criminal conspiracy and providing false identification to law enforcement. Charges were filed Dec. 22.

• Robert Scott-Repoff, 24, of Monroeville with simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Dec. 25.

• Starde Shelton, 19, of Pittsburgh with retail theft and criminal conspiracy. Charges were filed Dec. 22.

• Tazhe Johnson, 20, of Pittsburgh with retail theft, criminal conspiracy and careless driving. Charges filed Dec. 22.