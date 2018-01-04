Charges filed in Monroeville court, Dec. 22-26
Monroeville police filed the following charges Dec. 22-26 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's office:
• Vanessa Rose Calabro, 30, no address given, with retail theft, criminal conspiracy, receiving stolen property, possessing instruments of a crime and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Dec. 25.
• Johanna McCall, 33, of McKeesport with retail theft, criminal conspiracy and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Dec. 25.
• Thomas Kyne, 37, of McKeesport with retail theft, criminal conspiracy and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Dec. 25.
• Korey Clever, 26, of Monroeville with simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Dec. 25.
• Christian Erik Ralph, 22, of Pittsburgh with receiving stolen property, persons not to possess firearms and carrying a firearm without a license. Charges were filed Dec. 26.
• Micaiah Rule, 18, of Pittsburgh with retail theft, criminal conspiracy and providing false identification to law enforcement. Charges were filed Dec. 22.
• Robert Scott-Repoff, 24, of Monroeville with simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Dec. 25.
• Starde Shelton, 19, of Pittsburgh with retail theft and criminal conspiracy. Charges were filed Dec. 22.
• Tazhe Johnson, 20, of Pittsburgh with retail theft, criminal conspiracy and careless driving. Charges filed Dec. 22.