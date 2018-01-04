Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Charges filed in Monroeville court, Dec. 22-26

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 12:27 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Monroeville police filed the following charges Dec. 22-26 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's office:

• Vanessa Rose Calabro, 30, no address given, with retail theft, criminal conspiracy, receiving stolen property, possessing instruments of a crime and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Dec. 25.

• Johanna McCall, 33, of McKeesport with retail theft, criminal conspiracy and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Dec. 25.

• Thomas Kyne, 37, of McKeesport with retail theft, criminal conspiracy and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Dec. 25.

• Korey Clever, 26, of Monroeville with simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Dec. 25.

• Christian Erik Ralph, 22, of Pittsburgh with receiving stolen property, persons not to possess firearms and carrying a firearm without a license. Charges were filed Dec. 26.

• Micaiah Rule, 18, of Pittsburgh with retail theft, criminal conspiracy and providing false identification to law enforcement. Charges were filed Dec. 22.

• Robert Scott-Repoff, 24, of Monroeville with simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Dec. 25.

• Starde Shelton, 19, of Pittsburgh with retail theft and criminal conspiracy. Charges were filed Dec. 22.

• Tazhe Johnson, 20, of Pittsburgh with retail theft, criminal conspiracy and careless driving. Charges filed Dec. 22.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.