Monroeville

Grace Life Church asks Monroeville council to delay vote on rezoning request for development

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 5:21 p.m.
Grace Life Church is looking to develop land near its building along Route 22 in Monroeville.
Grace Life Church in Monroeville asked council Wednesday to table its request to rezone property it wants to develop.

Grace Life wants to rezone roughly 50 acres so it can build a church building, private club, ice rink, zip lines and a ropes course. Monroeville's planning commission has recommended against granting the request.

Council was expected to vote on it at its business meeting on Tuesday.

About 20 residents attended a council agenda meeting Thursday night to voice their opposition to granting the zoning request.

“I'm very happy to see the planning commission recommends denial. That's a smart move,” said Ed Patula, who lives on Illini Drive near the proposed development.

He said he was concerned over potential traffic issues.

“A lot of work needs to be done before you can safely commercialize that area. (Let's) see what the specifics are and then make a decision,” Patula said.

Melissa Richards of Monroeville said she is concerned the development would cause traffic congestion at Elliot Road and Route 22.

She also suggested the church move into the vacant buildings in the Monroeville Plaza rather than develop its land.

“Gander Mountain is a beautifully large building, we're losing our Giant Eagle. There's a lot of square-footage right there, you can build whatever you want. And it's already there and it's got a traffic light and lots of in-and-outs,” Richards said.

Councilman Jim Johns, who did not speak during the meeting, said he will vote against rezoning the church property in the ward he represents.

“I will support the people who voted me into office. It's nothing against the church … I'm just trying to take care of the residents,” he said. “I don't think the property needs to be commercialized.”

He said he has lost track of the large number of residents who have called him in opposition to the church project.

“There are too many questions,” Councilman Ron Harvey said about the project. “I don't think council would rezone a property out of the blue. The church should call a meeting to explain to all the residents what's happening and start there. You get the residents on your side then you get council on your side.”

In a letter sent to the municipality Wednesday, Donald Housely of R.F. Mitall and Associates said the church wants to “investigate and further define the application” before council votes on rezoning the property. Housely is representing the church in the application.

Housely and Grace Life Church Pastor Bruce “Buck” Schafer did not return multiple phone calls about the church's request to table its request to rezone.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

