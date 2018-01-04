Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Giant Eagle at Monroeville Plaza closing next month after more than 40 years

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
After 30 years of serving the community, the Giant Eagle on Old William Penn Highway will close its doors for good on February 3. Lillian Dedomenic | For The Tribune Review
After 30 years of serving the community, the Giant Eagle on Old William Penn Highway will close its doors for good on February 3. Lillian Dedomenic | For The Tribune Review

Updated 11 hours ago

Giant Eagle supermarket in the Monroeville Plaza at Route 22 and Old William Penn Highway is closing after more than 40 years in business.

Signs posted at the store Thursday said the supermarket would close Feb. 3.

Giant Eagle spokesman Dan Donovan said the company has chosen not to renew the 32,000-square-foot building's lease, which is up this spring. He said the store opened in 1976.

“We welcome all customers who frequented our Old William Penn Highway Giant Eagle to the nearby Monroeville Boulevard location,” Donovan said in a release.

The company recently invested $1 million in that store at 4010 Monroeville Blvd.

The Monroeville Plaza store employs 50 who will be offered jobs at other area Giant Eagle locations, Donovan said.

The 14.3-acre plaza is owned by Pittsburgh-based Glimcher Group Inc. and was purchased for $4.4 million in February 1989, according to Allegheny County records.

A Glimcher Group official declined to comment on Giant Eagle's departure.

The plaza includes Dollar Tree and CosmoProf, a salon brand retailer, and formerly was home to Gander Mountain.

The outdoor gear retailer closed in May when the company was bought by Camping World, an RV dealership and retailer. Gander Mountain's closing came about a year after it opened.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.