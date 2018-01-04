Giant Eagle at Monroeville Plaza closing next month after more than 40 years

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Giant Eagle supermarket in the Monroeville Plaza at Route 22 and Old William Penn Highway is closing after more than 40 years in business.

Signs posted at the store Thursday said the supermarket would close Feb. 3.

Giant Eagle spokesman Dan Donovan said the company has chosen not to renew the 32,000-square-foot building's lease, which is up this spring. He said the store opened in 1976.

“We welcome all customers who frequented our Old William Penn Highway Giant Eagle to the nearby Monroeville Boulevard location,” Donovan said in a release.

The company recently invested $1 million in that store at 4010 Monroeville Blvd.

The Monroeville Plaza store employs 50 who will be offered jobs at other area Giant Eagle locations, Donovan said.

The 14.3-acre plaza is owned by Pittsburgh-based Glimcher Group Inc. and was purchased for $4.4 million in February 1989, according to Allegheny County records.

A Glimcher Group official declined to comment on Giant Eagle's departure.

The plaza includes Dollar Tree and CosmoProf, a salon brand retailer, and formerly was home to Gander Mountain.

The outdoor gear retailer closed in May when the company was bought by Camping World, an RV dealership and retailer. Gander Mountain's closing came about a year after it opened.

