Monroeville shoppers say they'll miss smaller Giant Eagle when it closes next month

Customers at the Giant Eagle in the Monroeville Plaza are not happy about hearing the grocery store will close Feb. 3 after more than 40 years in business.

“I guess I'll have to go to the big one – which I hate,” Jack Travis said Friday while perusing the canned goods aisle.

Travis said he lives closer to the Giant Eagle next to the Target in Monroeville, but prefers the smaller store in the plaza.

“It's too big. I'm used to coming here where I can find everything,” he said.

He's not alone.

Mike McGhen of Murrysville said he likes the convenience of the store on Old Penn Highway near the Parkway.

“When I'm on my way home from work I can call my wife and ask her if we need anything,” he said while shopping for chips. “I prefer this one over the large ones in Monroeville and Murrysville. There aren't huge lines – it's not like a city.”

Several people sounded off on social media, too, with comments ranging from “Very sad” to “Not happy about this!”

Giant Eagle announced Thursday it will not renew its lease at the plaza when it expires this spring. The supermarket has been at the shopping center owned by Pittsburgh-based Gimcher Group Inc. since 1976.

The 14.3-acre plaza was purchased for $4.4 million in February 1989, according to Allegheny County records. A Glimcher Group official declined to comment on Giant Eagle's departure.

The plaza includes Dollar Tree and CosmoProf, a salon brand retailer, and formerly was home to Gander Mountain before the outdoor gear retailer closed in May.

Giant Eagle spokesman Dan Donovan said in a statement the plaza store employs 50 who will be offered jobs at other area stores. He added the company recently invested $1 million to expand its location at 4010 Monroeville Blvd. in the complex with Target.

Still, customers say they won't shop there.

“I like that it's small and I don't have to wait two hours. The employees are friendly, too,” shopper Danielle Desch said about the plaza store.

Desch lives near the plaza where she was shopping with her son after school was canceled Friday.

“It's too huge, too crowded in Monroeville. “I'll go to the one in Murrysville,” she said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.