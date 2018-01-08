Rock legend Alice Cooper and pro wrestling icon Ric Flair coming to Monroeville in April

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tickets: Early purchase discounted prices, $35 for three-day pass, $17.50 for Friday or Sunday, $23 for Saturday. Regular admission: $50 for three-day pass, $23 for Friday or Sunday, $35 for Saturday

Rock legend Alice Cooper and pro wrestling icon Ric Flair coming to Monroeville.

The Godfather of Shock Rock and "The Nature Boy" will be at Steel City Con April 13-15 at the Monroeville Convention Center.

Other celebrities scheduled to appear include Gary Busey ("Point Break," "Under Siege"), Ross Marquand ("The Walking Dead"), Barbara Eden ("I Dream of Jeannie"), Bruce Dern ("The Hateful Eight"), Michael Dorn ("Star Trek"), John Wesley Shipp ("Flash"), and '80s pop music star Tiffany.

Cooper was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. His hits include "School's Out," "No More Mr. Nice Guy" and "I'm Eighteen."

Flair is arguably one of the top three greatest professional wrestlers ever to enter the squared circle. His four decades in the business, lavish lifestyle and personal life were well-documented in ESPN's 30 for 30 documentary "Nature Boy."

The halls of the convention center will no doubt echo with Flair's signature "woooo" and the legend may have a hard time holding his alligator shoes down.

Both Cooper and Flair are expected to be available for autographs and photo ops all three days.

The featured artist is Darryl Banks, known for his work in the Green Lantern comics. A costume contest with $3,000 in cash and prizes will take place April 15.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.