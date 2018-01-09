Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Monroeville asked to delay vote on request to rezone Gateway Middle School

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
Gateway Middle School is located at 4450 Old William Penn Highway in Monroeville.
Gateway School District has asked Monroeville to delay consideration of its second request to rezone its middle school from residential to commercial.

Council in November denied the request, even though approval was recommended by the municipal planning commission. School board members have said they want to rezone the property to make it more attractive for selling.

The new request was on the agenda of a 7 p.m. council meeting Tuesday, but school Superintendent Bill Short sent a letter to the municipality asking that the action be postponed. Short did not return calls for comment about the requested delay.

Councilman Ron Harvey said the board's first rejection of the rezoning request was not done to interfere with the school district's long-term plans. But he added the municipality wants to know more about possible buyers before rezoning the property.

“The residents want a say on what goes on that property. The bottom line is it's not your property and it's not mine, it's theirs,” Harvey said to Gateway school Director John Ritter at a recent meeting. “So all we're asking the school district to do is get a customer ... and tell us what they're going to put there.”

The problem with that plan is the district can't attract buyers to the 26-acre property without it being zoned for commercial use, Ritter said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

