Monroeville

Monroeville Foundation takes over annual jazz festival, nonprofit dissolves

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
Jazz enthusiasits came from around the tri-state area and beyond with their lawn chairs and blankets to sit back, relax and listen to some of the areas greatest jazz music. The event, hosted by the Monroeville Jazz Festival, was held on Saturday, August 22 at the Tall Trees Ampitheater. Lillian DeDomenic | for Trib Total Media
Updated 3 hours ago

The Monroeville Jazz Festival event and affiliated nonprofit was recently acquired by the Monroeville Foundation in an effort to keep the shindig alive and make it bigger and better.

Chuck Summerville, the nonprofit's founder and former president, said he considered shutting down the event altogether when four of the organization's board members resigned last year. He declined to name them; however, the resignations left a heavy burden on the remaining four board members to organize the sponsor-supported festival, he said.

“I didn't want to continue to find subs for them per se,” Summerville, 82, said. “So I knew (Manager Tim Little) is a jazz enthusiast, can we talk about a merger? He said we can.”

Little, a Monroeville Foundation board member, said Summerville approached him in October with news he was retiring from the Monroeville Jazz Festival.

“I didn't want to see Monroeville lose the event so I went to Ernie Groover (Monroeville Foundation president) to discuss and said Monroeville Foundation should take it to the board to take the Monroeville Jazz Festival over,” Little said.

Groover said the organization's board began considering the move in late October and early November.

“We want to get good, quality, better artists – both local and national artists. So we're just looking to improve upon what Chuck has already established,” Groover said, adding the one-day late August event will continue to be free for spectators.

The Monroeville Foundation was founded as a nonprofit in 2004. It has provided money for food pantries in Monroeville, beautification and garden projects, the Monroeville Animal Shelter and Eagle Scout projects in the past. Council members Jim Johns and Greg Erosenko were recently appointed by council to serve on its board.

Groover said the entire board will pitch in to make the event happen and it plans to increase the event's $23,000 budget by 10 percent by attracting more corporate sponsors. Another goal, he said, is to make the event profitable.

“They were breaking even,” Groover said.

He said this year's event will happen on Saturday, Aug. 18 but he did not have a list of artists to be featured.

“We officially took over on Jan. 2. We've only engaged in this for about a week now,” he said.

Summerville, along with others from the former nonprofit's board, will continue to act as consultants for the planning of the jazz festival. He is confident the event will continue to be great for the community.

“I wanted to have a good solid plan in place to ensure the legacy of the Jazz Festival before I stepped away from it,” he said. “They'll do a good job.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

