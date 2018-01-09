Forbes Hospital cancer center plan gets Monroeville council OK

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville Council on Tuesday unanimously approved Allegheny Health Network's plans to build a regional cancer center at its Forbes Hospital campus on Haymaker Road.

The 61,000-square-foot cancer center aligns with AHN's plan to build up to 10 community cancer centers across the region, as part of an expanding partnership with Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Construction is expected to begin as soon as possible, said AHN Vice President of Communications Daniel Laurent, who was at Tuesday's meeting.

He said the center could open in early 2019, but declined to provide further information.

“We'll have more details coming out in the next few weeks,” Laurent said.

Council approved a site plan, consolidation of parcels and a conditional use for the cancer center project.

“Forbes is doing some exciting things on their campus and providing great health care -- and were happy to have them in our community,” Mayor Nick Gresock said.

The partnership between AHN and John Hopkins Medicine, covering patients in West Virginia, Delaware and Western Pennsylvania, currently includes medical second opinions, genetic testing that is used in cancer immunotherapy and a referral collaboration for bone marrow transplantation for lung and pediatric patients.

Highmark Health, AHN's parent company, plans to invest $200 million to build the centers over the next two years, Highmark CEO David Holmberg said in June.

The Monroeville cancer center will serve as a satellite campus to the hub, which is expected to be located next to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh's North Shore.

AHN spokeswoman Stephanie Waite said AHN plans to build similar cancer centers in Beaver and Butler, but declined to provide further details.

The new building will be located on an existing parking lot for staff.

During construction, staff will be directed to use a shuttle service which will take them between the hospital and parking spots available at the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center on Circle West Drive.

There will be three, 33-passenger shuttles for staff. Parking will remain free to hospital visitors and they will continue to use parking spaces on campus, said AHN Construction Project Manager Skylar Van Soest during an agenda setting meeting last week.

The hospital's existing Intercommunity Cancer Center will be demolished once construction of the new building is complete, said Van Soest.

“We need to build this, occupy it and then demolish the existing cancer center and then convert that into a parking area,” he said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.