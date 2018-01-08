Six-week course in Monroeville to sharpen young chess players' skills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A local chess master has teamed up with Monroeville's Recreation and Parks Department to teach children how to better play the game during two six-week courses.

Gabriel Petesch's class for children between the age of six and 14 will teach them different strategies for opening and ending chess games.

At the end of the course, participants will compete against each other using the newly learned tactics. The top three finishers will each earn a trophy.

Supplies for the game will be provided and participants are expected to know the rules of the game.

The course costs $48 and is held at Moss Side Middle School's art room. It starts Jan. 16 but registration is due Jan. 9. The same course will be offered again starting March 6.

For more information, call the department at 412-856-1006.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer.