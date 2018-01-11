Charges filed in Monroeville court, Dec. 30-Jan. 8
Monroeville police filed the following charges Dec. 30-Jan. 8 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's office:
• Edward Byers, 37, of White Oak with retail theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of registration, registration and certificate of title required, driving with a suspended license, driving without required financial responsibility, operating a vehicle without official certificate and fraudulent use of registration plate. Charges were filed Dec. 30.
• Sean Michael Holland, 27, of Akron with possession of instruments of a crime, criminal conspiracy, retail theft and two counts of disorderly conduct. Charges were filed Jan. 1.
• Richard Wittmeyer, 47, of Akron with criminal conspiracy, receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of retail theft and six counts of possession instruments of a crime. Charges were filed Jan. 1.
• William Diaco, 31, of Pittsburgh with two counts of indecent exposure and two counts of open lewdness. Charges were filed Jan. 2.