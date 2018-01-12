Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Monroeville takes another step toward regulating gas and oil development

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
An Apex Energy drilling-rig operation
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
An Apex Energy drilling-rig operation

Updated 7 hours ago

Proposed rules on oil and gas activity in Monroeville would limit well development to a 150-acre special conservancy zone.

Council adopted a temporary ordinance in October that limits oil and gas activity to heavy industrial zones until the new rules are adopted. Key parts of the proposed ordinance, which include rules for natural gas compression stations and processing plants, require companies to:

• Obtain a conditional use permit for fracking sites, compressor stations and processing plants.

• Place drill sites 1,200 feet away from homes, schools, churches and businesses.

• Include all Department of Environmental Protection permits in a conditional use permit application.

• Test surface and underground water supplies within 1,200 feet of the well before and after fracking.

• Test soil conditions within 500 feet of the well before and after fracking.

• Perform well site construction between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Residents will have a chance to discuss the proposed regulations during a planning commission meeting Jan. 17, council's work session Feb. 8, and a public hearing Feb. 13 — when the board is expected to vote on the ordinance.

Lois Drumheller of Sustainable Monroeville and former council member said the draft ordinance looks like progress in regulating fracking — a technique to extract oil and gas from rock by injecting high-pressure mixtures of water, sand, or gravel and chemicals.

“It looks like a step in the right direction,” she said.

A Monroeville oil and gas exploration company, Huntley & Huntley, said it has no comment on the draft ordinance because it does not have plans to drill in Monroeville.

“As a result, we have not monitored or even been aware of any pending ordinance by Monroeville and have no comment regarding its development or content,” Paul Burke, the company's vice president and general counsel, said in an email.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.