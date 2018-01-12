Monroeville takes another step toward regulating gas and oil development

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To see Monroeville's proposed regulations of oil and gas development: bit.ly/2CUuf3K

Proposed rules on oil and gas activity in Monroeville would limit well development to a 150-acre special conservancy zone.

Council adopted a temporary ordinance in October that limits oil and gas activity to heavy industrial zones until the new rules are adopted. Key parts of the proposed ordinance, which include rules for natural gas compression stations and processing plants, require companies to:

• Obtain a conditional use permit for fracking sites, compressor stations and processing plants.

• Place drill sites 1,200 feet away from homes, schools, churches and businesses.

• Include all Department of Environmental Protection permits in a conditional use permit application.

• Test surface and underground water supplies within 1,200 feet of the well before and after fracking.

• Test soil conditions within 500 feet of the well before and after fracking.

• Perform well site construction between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Residents will have a chance to discuss the proposed regulations during a planning commission meeting Jan. 17, council's work session Feb. 8, and a public hearing Feb. 13 — when the board is expected to vote on the ordinance.

Lois Drumheller of Sustainable Monroeville and former council member said the draft ordinance looks like progress in regulating fracking — a technique to extract oil and gas from rock by injecting high-pressure mixtures of water, sand, or gravel and chemicals.

“It looks like a step in the right direction,” she said.

A Monroeville oil and gas exploration company, Huntley & Huntley, said it has no comment on the draft ordinance because it does not have plans to drill in Monroeville.

“As a result, we have not monitored or even been aware of any pending ordinance by Monroeville and have no comment regarding its development or content,” Paul Burke, the company's vice president and general counsel, said in an email.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.