Monroeville

Eric Poach appointed to fill vacant Monroeville council seat

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 9:30 p.m.
Mayor Nick Gresock swears in Eric Poach, newly appointed council member to fill a vacant Ward 2 council seat.
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
Mayor Nick Gresock swears in Eric Poach, newly appointed council member to fill a vacant Ward 2 council seat.

Updated 5 hours ago

Eric Poach was appointed Tuesday to fill the Monroeville council seat that opened when former Ward 2 Councilman Nick Gresock became mayor this month.

Poach and Mary Ann Lionelli were the only two residents who asked to be considered for appointment.

Poach, a Democrat. expressed gratitude to the council members who appointed him unanimously.

“It's time to pay back to Monroeville,” he said. “Everything I've learned, I learned here.”

He works as an emergency preparedness training coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Poach will serve through 2018. A primary election for candidates to fill the seat will take place in May. The candidate who wins the general election in November will serve out the final year of Gresock's term in 2019.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

