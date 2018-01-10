Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Monroeville offers handgun safety course

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 11:51 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Monroeville Recreation and Parks department will host a handgun safety class later in January.

The $20 class is designed for anyone over 21 years-old who wants to learn the safety rules and basic functions of handguns.

Topics will be applicable “use of force” issues and information, self protection tips, various permits needed to keep firearms, handling and storage of gun, transportation of guns and appropriate ammunition.

The department advises participants to not bring firearms to the two-hour course. The course will be held at the Municipal Building at2700 Monroeville Blvd. from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 22. Register by Jan. 15.

Call 412-856-1006 for additional information or to sign up.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.