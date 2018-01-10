Police tracking suspects who exchanged gunfire while driving in Pitcairn

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police from Monroeville and several other departments are looking for suspects who reportedly exchanged gunfire Wednesday morning while driving along Broadway Boulevard in Pitcairn.

Kevin Dick, owner of Fox's Pizza along the boulevard, said he witnessed the incident involving a gray Pontiac Grand Prix and a white Hyundai Elantra.

“I just seen them shooting at each other in front of Phil's Pharmacy,” Dick said.

Suspects in one of the cars parked and ran away, police said. A Penn Hills K-9 unit was called to search for the suspects. Reports on a police scanner said the suspects may have fled into nearby woods.

The other car drove away after the shooting incident, according to Dick.

Monroeville police Chief Doug Cole said Propel Pitcairn, a charter school along Agatha Street nearby, was briefly put on lockdown as a result of the incident that was reported at about 10 a.m.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.