Pitcairn police nab shooting suspect

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitcairn police apprehended a suspect in connection with a shooting incident.

The department made the announcement via its Facebook page Thursday. No further information about the individual was released and no injuries were reported.

Officers from multiple communities responded to a call for shots fired in the 400 block of Broadway Boulevard around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Kevin Dick, owner of Fox's Pizza along the boulevard, said he witnessed the incident involving a gray Pontiac Grand Prix and a white Hyundai Elantra.

"I just seen them shooting at each other in front of Phil's Pharmacy," Dick said.

Suspects in one of the cars parked and ran away, police said. A Penn Hills K-9 unit was called to search for the suspects. Reports on a police scanner said the suspects may have fled into nearby woods.

The other car drove away after the shooting incident, according to Dick.

Propel Pitcairn, a charger school along Agatha Street nearby, was briefly put on lockdown as a result of the incident.

Monroeville police Chief Doug Cole said Thursday his officers seized the Grand Prix. He differed further questions to Pitcairn police, who did not return calls seeking comment.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.