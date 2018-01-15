Water main break causes closure of Old William Penn Highway in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Old William Penn Highway between Duff Road and Evergreen Drive in Monroeville is closed because of a water main break.

Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said at about 2 p.m. that fixing the break in the 16-inche feeder line could take up to eight hours.

"They're trying to repair it now. I guess they were having trouble finding (the break),"he said. "I don't know what kind of outage there is. They lost a lot of water because of the breakage."

Monroeville Water Authority spokeswoman Barb Aitken said the same line between Thompson Run Road and Laurel Drive broke Monday morning. That break has been fixed, she said.

She said no other information about the latest break was available.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.