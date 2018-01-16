Gateway to discuss Taser purchase for school police

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Gateway School Board will consider purchasing seven Tasers for the district's police force after being denied a donation from Allegheny County Council in November.

The board is expected to vote on the $8,600 purchase at its Jan. 25 meeting but will discuss the topic during its study session Tuesday.

Council in September introduced but never voted on a resolution to donate 18 Tasers to the school district from the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office.

In an effort to get the stalled county legislation back on the table for a vote, Gateway school board members Nov. 21 said the district would assume all liability for the use of Tasers once they were donated.

But county Councilman Nick Futules said the resolution would likely die without getting a vote because the X26 model of the Axon Tasers could be unsafe.

The board approved a $9,000 purchase for Tasers in 2016 but none were purchased because board members thought the county would donate them.

The board's resolution not specify which model will be purchased and when or where the officers may use them.

The school district has its a police force of 12 officers who do not carry Tasers.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.