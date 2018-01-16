Drugs and theft cases among those handled by Judge Jeffrey Herbst in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Sterling Shakur Shaw, 23, of Duquesne on charges of criminal use of a communication facility, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of controlled substances and five counts of possession with intent to deliver. Charges were filed May 11.

• Jeffrey Robert Sutton, 28, of Monroeville on charges of access device is counterfeit and five counts of access device used to obtain property or service. Charges were filed Oct. 11.

• Rose Comly, 50, of Pitcairn on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license and no headlights, Pitcairn police filed the charges Jan. 1.

• Shane Akins, 30, of Pitcairn on charges of strangulation, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, simple assault, false imprisonment and harassment. Pitcairn police filed the charges Dec. 4.

• Nicholas Conti, 19, of Monroeville on charges of burglary, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking. Charges were filed Nov. 13.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Shane Ryan Wisniewski, 20, of Monroeville on charges of receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license and turning movements and required signals. Allegheny County Police filed the charges Nov. 27.

• Gloria Evelyn Beggs, 43, of Murrysville on charges of driving under the influence, disregarding traffic lane and careless driving. Charges were filed Oct. 22.

• Nicole Tomich, 46, of Hermine on charges of possession of controlled substances, theft by unlawful taking, furnishing false material and disposing of controlled substances by practice. Attorney General's office filed the charges Nov. 28.

• Vanessa Calabro, 32, of North Huntingdon on charges of retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Dec. 25.

• Lawrence Richardsen, 31, of Monroeville on charges of improper stop, driving driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false identification to law enforcement and three counts of possession with intent to deliver. Charges were filed Dec. 13.

• Dottie Jane Johnson, 53, of Bridgeville on charges of driving under the influence, driving without a license and driving in period for required lighted lamps. Pitcairn police filed the charges Sept. 30.

• Daulton Barnhart, 21, of Turtle Creek on charges of possession of controlled substances, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving without a license. Charges were filed Oct. 12.

• Charla Brooks, 42, of Swissvale on a charge of theft of services. The charge was filed July 23.

• Nicholas Joseph Greisinger, 40, of Monroeville on charges of possession of controlled substances and driving with a suspended license. Charges were filed Aug. 23.

• Michael Levert, 36, of Pitcairn on charges of public drunkenness and two counts of possession of controlled substances. Pitcairn police filed the charges Sept. 1.

• Derrick Avant, 59, of Pitcairn on charges of strangulation, simple assault, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment and disorderly conduct. Pitcairn police filed the charges Dec. 24.

• Christian Erik Ralph, 22, of Pittsburgh on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of firearms prohibited ad firearms not to be carried without a license. Charges were filed Dec. 26.

• Alyssa Bihary, 25, of Pittsburgh on charges of driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitcairn police filed the charges Oct. 08.

• Michael Blane Warnick, 50, of North Versailles on charges of theft by unlawful taking, loitering and prowling at night, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of conspiracy. Pitcairn police filed the charges Dec. 28.

• Todd Matthews, 31, of Pittsburgh on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substances and tampering with physical evidence. Charges were filed Nov. 27.