Charges filed in Monroeville court, Jan. 8-11

Monroeville police filed the following charges Jan. 8-11 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's office:

• Derek James Scheller, 23, of Zelienople with possession of controlled substances and public drunkenness. Charges were filed Jan. 11 in connection with an incident at the Monroeville Mall.

• Michael Redding, 54, of Grapeville with fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving under the influence and accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property. Charges were filed Jan. 11 in connection with an incident at Northern Pike and William Penn Highway.

• Amanda Lynn Zeigler, 37, of Monroeville with retail theft. The charge was filed Jan. 11 in connection with an incident along the 4000 block of Monroeville Boulevard.

• Wonderly Sean Brady, 29, of Monroeville with driving under the influence and registration and certificate of title required. Charges were filed Jan. 11 in connection with an incident at Saunders Station and Abers Creek roads.

• Justin Householder, 32, of Jeannette with possession of controlled substances, possession of a small amount of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Jan. 11 in connection with an incident along the 400 block of Mall Circle Drive.

• Hollie Ann Schreiber, 37, of Jeannette with retail theft and criminal conspiracy. Charges were filed Jan. 11 in connection with an incident along the 3600 block of William Penn Highway.

• Omarr Lashawn Moses, 27, of Pittsburgh with theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief. Charges were filed Jan. 11 in connection with an incident along the 100 block of Oxford Drive.

• Carrie Lynn Castor, 21, of Monroeville with theft by deception. The charge was filed Jan. 11 in connection with an incident along the 3700 block of William Penn Highway.

• Daris Ridley, 28, of Park Forest with possession of instruments of a crime, prostitution and criminal conspiracy. Charges were filed Jan. 8 in connection with an incident along the 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard.

• Vladimir Pavlov Mishkov, 60, of Monroeville with simple assault. The charge was filed Jan. 9 in connection with an incident along the 3900 block of Logans Ferry Road.